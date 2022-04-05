Saffi Foods collecting used wine bottles during Earth Month

Madison startup Saffi Foods is partnering with local women-owned small businesses as drop-off sites in April for its Earth Month Recycling Program.

Throughout the month you can bring empty green, Bordeaux-style wine bottles to Green Life Trading Co. or the Saffi Foods warehouse to be recycled. Saffi is also partnering with Milwaukee-based Glass Pantry. All bottles will go toward Saffi Foods Zero Waste line, which aims to stop 3,600 bottles from ending up in a landfill.

“We appreciate all the ingredients Mother Nature gives us and we recognize our responsibility to protect the environment,” Saffi Foods Founder Sascha Dhanjal Eifler says in a release. “We partner with local restaurants year-round to collect their used glass bottles, so we can recycle, sanitize, and refill them with our premium oils and vinegar.”

Established in 2014, Saffi Foods creates undiluted oils and vinegars free of fillers, sweeteners and other additives. Saffi also provides zero waste packaging to collect, recycle and sanitize used glass bottles to be refilled.

If you remove the label before dropping your bottle off at Green Life, you’ll receive a $1 coupon at the store.

“Participating in this type of local, closed-loop program is not something customers have access to often,” Sasha Stone, Owner of Green Life Trading Co. says. “It’s great for our community to have a local recycling opportunity, and it’s even better that Saffi doesn’t have to buy new virgin bottles.”

Green Life also accepts other donations. Guidelines can be found here.