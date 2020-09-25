Saengsuree ‘Dim’ Weber

Site Contributor by Site Contributor

Saengsuree “Dim” Weber, of Forsyth, MT, passed away in Billings, MT, on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

She was born February 28, 1952 in Ban Dan, Thailand. She met Gary Weber in 1972 when he was stationed in Thailand. They were married September 28, 1973 and moved to the US in 1974. She enjoyed her Thai cooking and worked for many years in Bismark, ND in a Chinese restaurant.

Fried rice and egg rolls were her specialty. Her other hobbies included cooking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, watching rustic cooking shows from around the world, and watching movies. Dim’s life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She loved to watch kids’ sporting events and also enjoyed watching and feeding the neighborhood “children.” Dim will greatly be missed by her family.

Dim is survived by her husband, Gary; children: William Weber, Robert Weber, Elizabeth Olson, and Liberty Weber; grandchildren: Aedan, Adam, Olivia Weber, and Leeroy Denson; and her sister, Tuy Dixon.

A memorial service in Dim’s honor will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville, WI, with Mary Ann Floerke officiating. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery, Platteville. Family and friends may call on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services at funeral home. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is entrusted with her services.