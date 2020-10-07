‘Sadly this is all too real’: COVID-19 hospitalizations in Dane County continue to rise

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County set another record Wednesday for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 59 patients in Dane County were being treated for their infections, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. Sixteen of those were in intensive care.

Parisi said the continued increase in cases and hospitalizations in Dane County is concerning.

“Some of our worst fears are being realized. Please stay home if you can. Please limit trips. Please socially distance. Please wear a mask. Please don’t think you are invincible or it can’t happen to you,” Parisi said. “To every family of a loved one now in the hospital – our hearts are with all of you.”

The county set its previous record just two days ago with 47 hospitalizations.

“Our county and state are beginning to experience the full effects of this pandemic,” Parisi said.” Sadly, this is all too real.”

