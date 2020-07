Sacred Hearts kicks off shoe drive in Sun Prairie

Site staff by Site staff

Sacred Hearts had to cancel it’s rummage sale due to the pandemic this year, however the 60 day campaign kicked off Saturday with the goal of collecting 2500 pairs of shoes to make up for lost revenue.

For more information about how to donate shoes, visit Sacred Heart’s website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments