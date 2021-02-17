Sabrina Marie Lohman

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Sabrina Marie Lohman, age 28, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Sabrina was born on October 18, 1992 in Madison, WI to David Lohman and Cheryl (Amdahl) Wilson. She grew up in the Madison area and had a special affinity for downtown. Sabrina loved being a part of the Yahara House and Off the Square Club. She also enjoyed riding horses, going to the Midwest Horse Fair, taking lessons, and especially dressage. Sabrina enjoyed cooking, loved animals, especially cats and dogs, and was passionate and energetic about the people and things she cared about. Sabrina will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Sabrina is survived by her parents, Cheryl (Stanley) Wilson and David Lohman; sister, Cassandra (Steven) Lee; and grandparents, John and Nancy Rolfsmeyer. She is further survived by several aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Gerald and DeEtta Amdahl and grandfather David E. Lohman Sr. and grandmother Evelyn Wilson.

A burial will be held at 1:30PM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Park, 401 Femrite Drive, Monona.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Sabrina’s name.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.