Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits rescheduled to 2021

Whistling Straits golf courses north of Sheboygan

KOHLER, Wis. — The 43rd Ryder Cup, originally scheduled for Sept. 22-27, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, has been rescheduled for Sept. 21-26, 2021.

According to a release, the PGA of America, Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA Tour announced both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup have been rescheduled.

The decision to reschedule the Ryder Cup was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Wisconsin and Sheboygan County.

“It became clear that as of today, our medical experts and the public authorities in Wisconsin could not give us certainty that conducting an event responsibly with thousands of spectators in September would be possible,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “Given that uncertainty, we knew rescheduling was the right call.”

“The Ryder Cup is rightly celebrated as one of the world’s greatest sporting occasions, made special and totally unique in our sport by the fervent atmosphere created by the passionate spectators of both sides,” Guy Kinnings, Europe’s Ryder Cup director, said. “While that point is significant, it is not as important as the health of the spectators which, in these difficult times, is always the main consideration. We considered all options including playing with a limited attendance but all our stakeholders agreed this would dilute the magic of this great occasion.”

As the Ryder Cup is rescheduled, all subsequent Ryder Cups after Whistling Straits will shift to odd years.

