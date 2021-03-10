Ryan Tanner

Ryan Alan Tanner, age 29, went on to eternal life Friday March 5, 2021.

He was born on November 22, 1991 in Madison to Alan & Dana Tanner. Ryan was a good friend to many and had an infectious smile that could brighten anyone’s day. He was a 2010 graduate of Sun Prairie High School, where he was a proud member of the Varsity Baseball team. He served 2 years in the U.S. Navy. Ryan was employed at the Drax Company for the last 5 years.

Ryan is survived by his son Jack James, the love of his life ; girlfriend Ashley Waydick; mother Dana; father Alan; brother Jacob; maternal grandparents Dick (Sandra) MacWilliams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend, Lindsay.

He is preceded in death by his infant son Jett at birth; and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service will be held on Friday March 12, 2021 at 5 P.M. at Tuschen-Funeral Home, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. Pastor Walther will preside. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be set up for Jack. Please follow Covid Rules.

Tomorrow is never guaranteed, hug the ones you love and tell them how much you love them.

