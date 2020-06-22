Ryan P. Lambert

JANESVILLE – Ryan P. Lambert, age 31, passed away March 22, 2020.

He was born October 6, 1988 in Janesville, Wisconsin to Raymond (Mitch) Lambert and Jeanne Christianson.

Ryan enjoyed working outside, fishing, watching the Packers, playing with his dog Daisy and spending time with his 2 children who he loved with all his heart.

He is survived by his 2 children, Holly Lambert and Lincoln Lambert. His brother, Justin (Claire) Lambert and his parents, Raymond Lambert and Jeanne (Ed) Christianson. As well as his girlfriend, Aubrey Miller; grandfather, Merlin Christianson; grandmother, Faye Lambert; aunt and uncles, Brad Lambert, Scot Lambert, Bob Christianson and Bart (Bridget) Christianson.

Ryan was proceeded in death by grandfather, Raymond Lambert and grandmother, Kathleen Christianson; aunts Deb Dagenhart and Mary Christianson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on July 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at All Faiths Funeral Home, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, Wisconsin.

A visitation for Ryan will held on July 11th from 12:30 pm until the time of services.

