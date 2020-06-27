Ryan headlines 2020 UW Athletic Hall of Fame Class

MADISON, Wis – Former Wisconsin head men’s basketball coach, Bo Ryan, is one of 11 Badgers named to the 2020 UW Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

It was only a matter of time Bo Ryan, welcome to the UW Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020 🔗 https://t.co/Ov8XyVj2EE pic.twitter.com/2TUYgT9EFT — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) June 26, 2020

In 14 seasons leading the Badgers, Ryan never finished lower the 4th in the Big Ten conference. He won 7 league titles, qualified for the NCAA tournament 14 times, advanced to 2 Final Fours, and made a national championship game appearance. He won a school record 364 games at Wisconsin.

Mike Wilkinson (men’s basketball), Dick Bartman (boxing), Jeff Braun (track and field), Tom Burke (football), John Byce (men’s hockey), Aaron Gibson (football), Ted Kellner (special service), Carla MacLeod (women’s hockey), Jessie Stomski (women’s basketball), and Jackie Zoch Major (women’s rowing) join Ryan in the 2020 class.

