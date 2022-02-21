Ryan A. Christianson

STOUGHTON – Ryan A. Christianson, age 44, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital.

He was born on Feb. 5, 1978, at the Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, Ill, the son of Ronald and Debra (Cushman) Christianson. Ryan graduated from Stoughton High School in 1996. He married Chelsea Klimek in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on April 6, 2012.

Ryan worked as a machine operator for B&G Foods in Stoughton. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting with his son, dad, Chad, close friends and his dogs, Ruger and Charlie. Ryan played sports at a young age and continued with them throughout his life. He loved the trips to Mexico with his family.

Ryan is survived by his parents; wife, Chelsea; daughter, Breanna; son, Jacob; two brothers, Chad (Jennifer) and Daniel (Dawn) Christianson; sister, Kelly Christianson; nephew, Caleb Nelson; and grandmother, Sharon (nee Conwell) Cushman.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Cushman; paternal grandparents, Norman Christianson and Margaret Westerveld; and his niece, Kiah Kay.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, at 5:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

