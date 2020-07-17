Ruth Wild

New Glarus, WI – Ruth Wild, age 89 of New Glarus passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the New Glarus Home.

She was born on May 7, 1931 to John and Frieda (Roth) Waefler. Ruth graduated from New Glarus High School in 1949. On September 14, 1950 she was united in marriage to David Wild at the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Mt. Vernon, WI. Ruth worked at Engler’s, Swiss Maid Cheese and Sausage Shop, Walt’s Toggery, and the Bank of New Glarus until her retirement in 1998. She then worked part time at the Swiss Historical Village. Ruth enjoyed sewing, crafts, jigsaw puzzles, bowling, camping, traveling, and playing cards. She was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus.

Ruth is survived by her children Kathy (Toby Moen) Falk, Dale (Judy) Wild, and Lory Hoffman, grandchildren Zachary Wild, John (Krystal) Wild, Dakota Hoffman, and Skye Hoffman, great-grandchildren Alexis Wild, Trytin Wild, and Ryvin Wild, step-grandchildren Ron Zettle and Jonathan Saxer, and step-great-grandchildren Alitta and Liam. She is further survived by her sisters Clara Seidemann and Helen Scott, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David in 2002, brothers John, Walter, Werner, Alfred, and Albert, sisters Alma Gehin, Hilda Leuzinger, and Frieda Schindler.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home, 29 Sixth Ave., New Glarus, WI with Pastor Petra Streiff officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Zentner-Beal Funeral Home in New Glarus. Please follow the current guidelines related to the ongoing public health crisis .

The family would like to thank the staffs of the New Glarus Home and SSM Health at Home Hospice for taking care of Ruth. Also, thanks to everyone who sent cards during this difficult time of no visiting.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com