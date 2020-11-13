Ruth Thelma Badeau

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Ruth Thelma Badeau, age 102, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on June 28, 1918, in Dekkora, Wis., the daughter of Charles “Eddie” and Cora (Olson) Colstad.

The farm girl from Lodi met her future husband, Forrest (Dewey) Badeau, at the dance hall in Sun Prairie, Wis. They married in 1943 and settled on the east side of Madison. They were very active in the east side community, including The East Side Club (ESBMA) and the Elks Club.

Ruth attended Madison College and became the secretary for the Commissioner of Wisconsin Taxation Department. Later she worked for Badeau Plumbing family business.

Ruth sang professionally with “The Smoothies” and “The Sophisticats” trios. She was an accomplished seamstress, making the outfits for her music groups and Teddy Bears for her grandchildren.

She and Dewey were excellent dancers and spent many fun times on the dance floor through the years. They enjoyed traveling to far away, exotic places around the world. But their favorite getaway place was the fishing cabin at Deer Lake.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Larry) Loye and Ann (Gary) Badeau-Duerst; son, Reid (Mary) Badeau; three grandsons, Patrick Loye, Jonathan (Krista) Loye and Jamieson Crahen; four granddaughters, Ann (Tom) Behnke, Katie (Dan Aaroen) Crahen, Heather (Paul) Thompson and Rachel (Jason) Solberg; three great-granddaughters, Josephine Loye, Ellisyn Loye and Morgan Crahen; five great-grandsons, Brooks Behnke, Nolan Aaroen, Elliott Solberg, Aaron Solberg and Brock Thompson; sister-in-law, Anna Colstad; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey; her parents; two brothers, Cecil and Bill Colstad; and three sisters, Ethel Bilkey, Luella Leatherberry and Corinne Grimstad.

A special thank you to the loving staff at The Grove Unit of Oak Park Place where mom felt their extra love and hugs daily. Thank you to Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and support.

Private funeral services will be held with Pastor Kurt Billings presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Ruth’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link, at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison, Wis. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420