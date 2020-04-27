Ruth Schrade

Ruth Schrade, age 87, of Monroe, died on Monday, April 27, 2020 at St. Clare Friedensheim.

Ruth was born on September 11, 1932 in Springvale, Wisconsin, the daughter of Charles and Helena J. (Verhey) Wallendal. Ruth graduated from the Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Madison and was employed as a surgical nurse at the Monroe Clinic Hospital for over 30 years. She married Bruno H. Schrade on May 3, 1958. He preceded her in death on February 20, 2015. She was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church.

Ruth is survived by two sisters, Pauline Brown of California, Mary Allerton of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in in death by her parents; three brothers, Elmer, Jim, Peter; and a sister, Agnes.

Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held.

The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net