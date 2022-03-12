Ruth Salzwedel

by Obituaries

On March 9, 2022 Ruth Salzwedel passed away peacefully at age 90. She was surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter.

Ruth was born on April 17, 1931 in Monroe, the daughter of Carl and Florena (Miller) Stuckey. She graduated from Juda High School in 1948 and was united in marriage to Frank H. Salzwedel on January 6, 1952 at the Monroe Evangelical Church. Ruth and Frank farmed in Sylvester Township until 1978. Ruth later worked for the Monroe Evening Times and retired from The Swiss Colony. She was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, Monroe Moose Lodge, and in her later years volunteered at the Monroe Clinic Hospital and the National Historic Cheesemaking Center. Ruth enjoyed crocheting, taking walks, and baking, especially pies, and making Braetzli’s at the holidays. Following retirement, Ruth and Frank liked to play golf and enjoyed memorable trips to England, Switzerland, Australia, Hawaii, and cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal.

Ruth is survived by four children, Tim (Linda) Salzwedel of Mauston, Carla (Dean) Yeagle of Dakota, IL, Kris Dalton (Scott Olson) of Monroe, Nancy (Scott) Duke of Peoria, AZ; seven grandchildren, Brad (Jenny) Salzwedel, Chad Salzwedel, Eric Bagley, Nikki (Scott) Bindl, Suzanne (Robert) Parkinson, Aaron Dalton, Abby (Derek) McCoy; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; son,Tony, in 2004; husband, Frank, in 2009; and brother, Eugene (Johanna) Stuckey.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, 12:00 p.m., at the Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Monroe. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Ruth’s name. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

It is with gratitude that Ruth’s family gives special thanks to Onalee and Michael Marx and caregivers, Jeanne, Sue, and Shirley. They displayed such compassion while caring for Ruth.

