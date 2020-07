Ruth N. Steinhauer

BLUE MOUNDS TOWNSHIP/MOUNT HOREB – Ruth Nellie Steinhauer, age 90, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Mary’s Care Center.

She was born on January 7, 1930, in Green County, WI, the daughter of Samuel and Bertha (Abegglen) Amacher.

Services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.