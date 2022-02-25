Ruth Marie (Boland) Tormey

Ruth Marie Boland Tormey joined the love of her life, John, her granddaughter Kathryn (Katie) Swenson, her 7 siblings and the many family members and friends who were waiting for her in Heaven on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2022.

Ruth was born on November 19, 1922, to James and Marie Baecker Boland on the family farm in Glencoe Township, Buffalo County, Arcadia, WI. She was the 5th of 8 children and little sister to Irene Snyder (Harold) from New Braunfels, TX, James (Hazel) Boland of Arcadia/Altoona, Bill (Florence) Boland of Arcadia and Phyllis Hostettler (Jerome) of Virginia Beach, VA. She was the big sister to Dick (Bernice), of Independence, Bob (Betty), and Tom (Joan) of Arcadia. Always last to leave the party, we lovingly called Mom “The Closer,” as she was able to visit, pray for and love each of her siblings until death parted them. She mourned each loss quietly but deeply, and never stopped praying for each soul.

At the age of 13, Ruth lost her right eye to a strep infection. The challenges from this were permanent, but taught her more than it took from her, as Ruth became compassionate, caring and ever generous; a fighter, not only for herself, but for every cause she felt strongly about, including her Catholic faith and the Democratic Party!

Ruth was a 1941 graduate of Arcadia High School. She attended the Western Institute of Technology, La Crosse, WI and later in life, UW-Madison. She retired from the University of Wisconsin Systems Administration after 40 years of federal and state employment.

Ruthie married her love, John J. Tormey, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Arcadia on October 11, 1947. They met while performing in a Blackfriars Community Theatre play in Madison. Ruth played John’s mother! They were parted physically at John’s death, January 1, 1991, but Ruth loved John always and forever.

Together they were founding members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish and later, active members of St. Raphael Cathedral, Madison. Ruth was bestowed the honor of Lady Commander in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre and was a member of Court Madison, Catholic Daughters of the Americas since 1946.

She was an active member in the Shamrock Club of Dane County for many years, sang with the Shamrock Singers and was extremely proud of her Irish heritage. When she and John lived on Westmorland Blvd., growing award-winning Dahlias became her hobby, and Ruth joined the Dahlia Society. She was an active volunteer for many organizations and charities throughout her life and a passionate member of several card clubs.

Ruth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and Bill Swenson of Madison, grandchildren, Meagan(Jen Pope) of Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Johnny Swenson of Orlando, FL, Willie (Edith) Swenson of Madison and Stacey(Damian) Novy of Holmen, WI; Honorary Grandchildren, Briana Reda Wolfe of Columbus, Amanda Reda Goglio, Ryan and Brandon Reda all of Madison; Great Grandchildren Mason, Abigail, Keevon, Tianna, Taleah, Logan and Elliana. She is also survived by a very special

“little sister,” Kathleen McCloskey Loeb Ranzini of Webster Groves, MO, sister-in-law, Joan Boland of Arcadia, and numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom are Ruth’s Godchildren. As a mom, grandma, great grandma, and aunt, Ruth lived for her faith and her family. She was a strong, stubborn at times, loving woman who overcame many obstacles in life to arrive at her final destination with our Lord. We know that there will now be endless Bridge playing and card games in Heaven. We love you always, Mom.

Special thanks to All Saints Assisted Living, St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Mary’s Care Center Staff, especially the Vilas Neighborhood, for ALL they did for Mom. Each of you found unique ways to show your loving kindness to Ruthie and to our family. God bless you everyone.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 4th with Msgr. Larry Bakke presiding. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at the church on Friday. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Madison. The Mass will also be available via Zoom. Link available online and to view and sign this guestbook, please visit:www.ryanfuneralservice.com

In lieu of flowers, Masses and prayers would be greatly appreciated.

