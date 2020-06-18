Ruth M. Weiss

Ruth M. Weiss of Primrose, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Ingleside in Mount Horeb, WI.

She was born April 13, 1929 in Hanover Germany to Henrich and Caroline Wellhausen. Ruth grew up with an older sister and a younger brother. Ruth was 10 years old when World War II began. As was customary in Germany, after 8th grade she began working. She worked as a laborer on a farm and survived a bomb that hit the barn that she was working in. It wasn’t the only close call she had, and fortunately she made it through the unscathed. At the end of the war, she and some others greeted the soldiers and prisoners of war returning to Germany. One of them moved in next door and Ruth’s mama got to know him by chatting with him over the fence. Mama really liked him and she told Ruth that he would make a good husband. Ruth didn’t think he was interested. While hanging out with friends and neighbors, Ruth stated that she needed to go to the train station to pick up tickets for the week. She asked if anyone wanted to go along. Sure enough, the neighbor was the only one that said yes. His name was Robert Weiss. From there, the romance blossomed and on February 20, 1954 they were married.

Jobs and housing were hard to find after WWII, and one day Robert came home and said to Ruth, “How would you like to go to America?”. Ruth’s answer was an astounding YES. In 1955, via the USS America, Ruth and Robert came to the USA, arriving in New York. Robert’s brother had already immigrated to the USA and lived in Verona, WI. Ruth and Robert taught themselves English by watching Saturday morning cartoons and conversing with other German immigrants that were also learning. Ruth worked in many positions from CNA at the Dane County Hospital, to seamstress at Redwood and Ross, to mechanical engineer at Nicolet Instruments and National Electrostatic Corporation. Her real passion was being seamstress. She made suits for many of the government leaders and executives in Madison including the mayor. Her customers loved her and her attention to detail left them decked out so well they were the envy of their colleagues.

Ruth and Robert had several homes in Madison, but eventually settled into an 1889 farmhouse in the town of Primrose. Ruth and Robert worked diligently making that old farmhouse into their own beloved castle. They lived a life of self-sufficiency living off the land, raising animals, gardening, fixing up their home, and cutting wood for fuel at their farm on Rettenmund Road. They were married 62 years, until Robert passed away in 2016.

Ruth moved into Ingleside Communities in Mount Horeb after suffering a stroke in 2018. She called everyone “dearest” which was easier than learning all the names, and it was heartfelt because she received the best care from everyone who works there. With their assistance she even walked again, with a walker and someone alongside. Ruth was very determined to walk again.

Ruth is survived by her brother Heinz (Irma) Wellhausen and her goddaughter Karin Bauer in Germany, and her nieces Trouti (John) Winkelman and Ingrid (Tim) Smith and a nephew Edward (Lynn) Weiss.

If you met Ruth, she was a person you’d never forget. If you told her how you did something, she’d tell you the right way to do it. She opened her heart to everyone and loved them all. If you said “I love you” the response was always – “I love you more.” Ruth, it was an honor to be your friend and spend hours upon hours chatting with you about everything from soup to nuts. For the rest of our lives, we’ll remember you fondly and wait for the day we see you again. “We love you more”.

Due to the coronavirus, and out of concern for all, there will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, 8600 County Rd. G, Verona, WI, Rev. Mark Renner will officiate.

The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.

