Ruth L. (Marshall) Reger

Dodgeville – Ruth L. (Marshall) Reger, age 59, of Dodgeville, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Southwest Health in Platteville, after a year long battle with cancer.

Ruth was born on May 15, 1961 to Mary & Charles Marshall. She graduated from Dodgeville High School and worked at Lands’ End for 37 years. She was married to Bobby Reger on January 28, 2011. He preceded her in death on March 18, 2011.

Ruth enjoyed children, fishing, playing euchre, country music (Johnny Cash) and spending time with friends at Jeffrey’s.

Ruthie is survived by a sister Linda McCartney (Richard); special friends Ethan Bowers and Jason Gatlin; many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mary and Charles Marshall.

A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at ST. MARY’S CEMETERY in Mineral Point.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Jeffrey’s in Dodgeville.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com