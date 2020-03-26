Ruth Jones

MADISON- Ruth Jones went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

She was born in Madison in 1932, the daughter of proud Norwegian immigrants. Ruth was their ﬁrst-born child and spoke Norwegian in her home until she started school. Through her parents, she learned the value of hard work; First, as a top-selling district manager for Beeline Fashions, then as an international tour guide for Holiday Travel Company out of Milwaukee.

Ruth married Howard Jones in 1956 and three children soon followed. Laurie in Seattle, Brian (Colleen) in St. Louis, and Linda (Mark) in Monona. Ruth loved to travel and get oﬀ the beaten path to meet the locals. She once spent a month living with a family in rural Romania! The only continent she didn’t visit was Antarctica.

Ruth was a lifelong member of Bethany Evangelical Free Church and treasured the friendships formed there. She had a strong faith in God and took great comfort in the knowledge that she would one day join Him in heaven. She was immensely proud of her grandchildren: all four now in college. A future accountant, a future IT worker, a future IT analyst, a future doctor. They are Ruth’s legacy.

Even as dementia clouded her mind, the oldest childhood memories were still vivid: babysitting her younger brothers, playing with friends in the old neighborhood on Jackson St., ﬁve cent ice cream cones at the corner store, and spending her 17th summer in Norway where she met her cousins for the ﬁrst time.

Ruth was a 1950 graduate of East High. In her later years, she enjoyed planning class reunions with old friends. Her kids rolled their eyes when she would regale them with tales of how far she had to walk to school….in the snow….barefoot….shoveling the whole way.

Ruth is survived by her children; grandchildren; and brother, Lloyd.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and her youngest brother, Kent “Sonny”.

The family wishes to thank the staﬀ of Oakwood East and Agrace HospiceCare for their compassionate care of our mother. Also, thanks to Ruth’s long-time friends, Eﬃe, Grace and Bev. Your friendship meant so much to our mom. A Special thanks to son-in-law, Mark Raimond, for all his help through the years.

Due to COVID-19, no funeral service will be held. In Ruth’s memory, please share an act of kindness.

