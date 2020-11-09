Ruth Irene Crothers

Ruth Irene Crothers, 92, of the Town of New Haven, passed into eternity on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the home where she had lived since 1949.

Her family was with her as she passed. She succumbed at last to the innumerable infirmities of age which are the inevitable result of a long life of honest toil.

Mom was born on the First of April, 1928, youngest child of Robert L. and Alice (Evans) Ramsey. She grew up learning the hard life of farming and tending animals and gardens. Ruth attended the old Big Spring school and graduated from the Wisconsin Dells High School in 1946. She worked for a time with her brother in the watchmaking and clock repair business and then on September 24, 1949 moved to another farm a mile and a half northwest when she married Erwin F. Crothers.

Together they worked at farming and raising their family until he passed in 2012. During that time she cared for her mother in law, father in law, father, mother, and husband, enabling them to remain in their own homes to the end of their days. A lifelong member of the Big Spring Congregational Church, she taught Sunday School, organized youth group activities and served as church treasurer. She was a quiet, kind, thoughtful person throughout her long life.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents, brother Arthur Ramsey, sister Nina McClyman, sister Eva Ramsey, brother Archie Ramsey, sister Helen Treadwell, and brother Wayne Ramsey, several nephews. a niece, and a host of valued friends.

Left to mourn her passing are her son Kenneth and wife Conny of New Haven, her daughter Dr. Marie Crothers-Peterson and husband Randy of Chippewa Falls, Special Nephew Ron Jensen and wife Janine of Oxford, Step grandsons Richard and wife Michelle Johnson of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Nicholas Johnson and wife Emily of Wisconsin Dells, Josh and wife Natasha Johnson of Wisconsin Dells, great grandchildren Gretchen, Logan, Addison, Audra, Isabelle, Neveah, and Danica, as well as extended family members and the many friends who did so much to make her last few years so much more complete.

In light of the plague facing the world at present, a private family graveside funeral was held on Monday, August 9, 2020 with Pastor Robert Hetzel officiating.

The family wishes to express abundant gratitude to the faithful friends and family who visited, called, brought her flowers, cared for her little dog, helped with the garden, helped us to care for her, and provided the uncountable acts of kindness in her last years and days.

“For now I am ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2nd Timothy 4:6-7