Ruth Hodgson

Ruth H. Hodgson enjoyed 100 years of family, friendships, travel, music, theater, reading, good food and good wine before her death on January 29, 2021.

She grew up on a farm in Iowa with sisters, Vivian and MaryAlice, the daughters of Gail and Gazelle Hinton. Ruth met Harlow J. Hodgson at a local dance and married him prior to his enlistment in the Coast Guard in 1941. Her delight in travel began as she joined him on his WWII postings and continued during his employment as an agronomist for USDA in Palmer, Alaska and Washington, DC. Ruth had many wonderful talents and qualities.

Her skill with numbers led to rewarding employment in banks and retail financial departments; her love of adventure resulted in European travel, cruises, camping and road trips including a solo (with four kids under the age of ten) drive from Wisconsin to Alaska on the Alcan Highway in the 1950’s. Her kindness, sense of humor, compassion and equanimity ensured her family survived all of the above. In addition, her creativity in needlecraft, gardening and cooking provided a beautiful and comforting home for her family. Ruth and Harlow retired to the Madison area in 1976. They were active in the West Middleton Lutheran Church and many other organizations. Ruth’s husband, Dr. Harlow J. Hodgson, died in 1993.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: Mark Hodgson and Lou Berryman, Valerie Hodgson and MaryCarol Reisdorf, David Hodgson and Norma Hutton, Robert Hodgson and Dot Steele and grandchildren Nelson Reisdorf, Nash and Brittany Evans-Hodgson, and Alee and Andy Gill and their children Daxton and Leah.

Ruth was the remaining, much admired and loved matriarch of an extended family of nieces and nephews, Hintons and Hodgsons. In her younger years she particularly enjoyed defeating the Mazomanie Hodgsons in euchre, and over the years loved attending their family celebrations and monthly breakfast gatherings.

Her family wishes to thank her friends and relatives for enriching her life, and Coventry Village, Mark and Lou, and Agrace Hospice for supporting her love of independence at the end.

Ruth loved nature (except snakes) and enjoyed volunteering. If you wish to donate to a charity in her memory please consider The Nature Conservancy (nature.org), or Middleton Outreach Ministry (momhelps.org)

There will be no service at this time.

