Ruth Evelyn Wenger

New Glarus, WI – Ruth Evelyn Wenger, 99, New Glarus, WI passed away on Friday May 29,2020 at the New Glarus Home, New Glarus, WI.

Ruth was born on April 22, 1921 in New Glarus Wisconsin, the daughter of Fred and Sarah (Wichser) Ziltner. She attended New Glarus schools. On July 8, 1942 she was united in marriage to Walter Wenger at the Swiss United Church of Christ, New Glarus, WI. In 1955 she and Walt opened Walt’s Toggery in New Glarus, a clothing strore where she worked alongside Walt until 1984. She was a member of the Swiss United Church of Christ, New Glarus, and active in the American Legion Auxiliary. She and Walt were charter members of the Edelweiss Chalet Golf Club, New Glarus where she enjoyed golfing with friends for many years.

She was known for her generous heart – always remembering birthdays, anniversaries and special events of family and friends in the community. She will be remembered for the stylish hats and fashionable earrings she loved wearing.

She is survived by her son, Greg (Jane) Wenger of Fairfield Glade, TN, two grandsons, Bryan (Melissa) Wenger of Franklin, TN and Brent (Cathleen) Wenger of Austin, TX., six great grandchildren, Miles and Cole Wenger of Franklin, TN and Weston, Adella, Gideon and Carson Wenger of Austin, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Sarah Ziltner, her husband, Walter R. Wenger, sisters Wilma Zentner, Julia Crickenberger, and Gloria Thompson, and brothers Werner Ziltner, Royal Ziltner and Emil Ziltner.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Monroe Clinic Hospice, Monroe, Wi

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

