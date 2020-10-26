Ruth Ellen Osterholz

MOUNT HOREB – Ruth Ellen Osterholz, age 80, of Mount Horeb, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Ingleside Manor with her three children by her bedside. She was born on Dec. 15, 1939, in Platteville, Wis., the daughter of Virgil and Edna (Heins) Steinhoff. At a birth weight of 2 lbs, she was a fighter right from the start.

Ruth graduated from Platteville High School in 1958 and then attended Madison Business College. She worked at the State Bank of Mount Horeb and then as a Payroll Clerk for Gonstead Clinic until her retirement. Ruth married Harold “Slim” Osterholz on April 1, 1967. They were married for 42 years. She was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church and the Platteville VFW Auxiliary.

Ruth enjoyed cross stitching and knitting. She also enjoyed puzzles and playing cards and games with family and friends. In her younger years, she and her husband were avid bowlers and you’d occasionally see her on the golf course. She also took loving care of the flowers in her rock wall at their family home.

Ruth struggled with Multiple Sclerosis for many years. Even as the disease took the use of her legs you never heard her shouting “why me?” She quietly played the hand she was dealt with dignity and grace. She will be missed by her family and those who knew her.

Ruth is survived by two daughters, Lori (Bret) Hoesly and Amy (Kory) Meicher; son, Eric (Leslie) Osterholz; two grandsons, Taylor Schereck and Graham Osterholz; three granddaughters, Sydney Meicher, Grace Osterholz and Kyla Meicher; brother, Roger (Beth) Steinhoff; sister-in-law, Ada Osterholz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Slim” Osterholz; parents, Edna and Virgil Steinhoff; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Ruth’s children would like to give a special thank you to Turumi, Jill, Abbi and Deanna for the years of excellent care and friendship they gave to her. You held a very special place in Ruth’s heart. They would also like to thank Agrace HospiceCare and the nurses at Ingleside Manor for their care and compassion.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held at Union Cemetery, Mount Horeb. A drive through visitation will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.

Memorials may be made to the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

