STEVENS POINT – Ruth Elizabeth Lodahl, age 88, of Stevens Point, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Capital Lakes Health Center.

She was born on March 8, 1932, in Cornell, Wis. The daughter of Alvin and Lucinda (Frederickson) Hall.

Ruth owned and operated Ruth’s Fashion and Town and Country Gifts in Mineral Point and Village Fashions in Stevens Point. She loved going to market in Chicago, Minneapolis and Dallas to purchase lines of clothing for her stores. She organized Fashion Shows and was involved in community in both locations. All proceeds from the fashion shows were donated to local charities. Ruth was loved by everyone she encountered. She was compassionate, caring and loving. Ruth was a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stevens Point and Grace Lutheran in Dodgeville.

Ruth married Carroll “Kelly” Lodahl at Our Saviors Church in Cornell on Nov. 16 ,1952. They enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Ruth and Kelly wintered in Naples Florida for many years (snowbirds). They loved the warm weather and the Tiki Hut parties they had with their friends in Naples. Ruth donated her time to the Habitat for Humanity store and Kelly helped build for Habitat in Florida.

Ruth was a creative soul who enjoyed beading, sewing, knitting, watercolor painting and photography. Ruth’s creative spirit will continue with both daughters, Karolee and Susan, who share her passion for creativity. She was a Red Hatter and loved dressing up for the Red Hat outings.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Carroll “Kelly”; sons, Gary (Jill) Lodahl and Kevin (Donna) Lodahl; daughters, Susan (Ken) Meigs and Karolee (Tim) Krause; eight grandchildren, Christina, Michael, Adam, Amanda, Gino, Ben, Leah and Sara; and six great grandchildren, Tiah, Kayla, Jackson, Everett, Lettie and Mackenzie (coming in March).

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.

A service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Stevens Point at a later date.

The family would like to thank Capitol Lakes health center staff and Agrace HospiceCare for the great care they gave to Ruth.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in Ruth’s name.

