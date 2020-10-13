Ruth E Penzkover

Site staff by Site staff

Ruth Penzkover, age 75 of Mauston passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home

Ruth was born in Pallanten, Germany on May 30, 1945 the daughter of Johonn and Albinie (Brendel) Mandel.

Ruth married Arnold Penzkover in Nurnberg Germany where he was stationed in the U.S. Army. Ruth and Arnold were married for 58 years.

Ruth worked at Mile Bluff Medical Center for 20 years.

Ruth also loved to work in her flower garden, where she spent a lot of time.

Ruth is survived by her husband Arnold, daughter Sheila (Regan) Howe of Madison, son John Penzkover, son Mike (Amber) Penzkover both of Mauston, her granddaughters Courtney and Rachel Howe and grandson Colby Penzkover.

A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.