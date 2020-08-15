Ruth E. Blankenberg



PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ruth E. Blankenberg, 84, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family.

Memorials may be made to the Ruth E. Blankenberg Memorial Fund, PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com. During your time at the church, the family is asking for people to wear a mask and to practice distancing.

Ruth was born on February 24, 1936 in Lima Township, Grant County, Wisconsin, daughter of Rex L. and Mildred J. (Kenny) Long.

She was united in marriage to Ronald E. Blankenberg on August 18, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1995.

Ruth graduated from Platteville High School and from UW-Platteville with her BS in Elementary Education. She taught at Cudahy School District and then Southwestern School District, Hazel Green, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville, where she was very active in the CCW. She was a member of the American Legion and Elk’s ladies auxiliaries. She was an avid sports fan, following the Packers, Brewers and Badgers. She loved her birds, and especially loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her four sons, Tom (Kris), John (Lori), Bill and Dan (Diane Hawley) Blankenberg; five grandchildren, Ben (Kelli), Brad (Olivia), Barry (Bayley), Josh (Meghan Yeadon), Alexis, and Nicole Blankenberg; nine great-grandchildren, Hudson, Hailey, Lincoln, Carson, Levi, Clair, Wesley, Jay, Bennett and Kennidi; sister-in-law, Agnes Long and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Tom and his wife, June, Long, John Long, Larry Long, sisters JoAnn and her husband, Bruce, Collins.

