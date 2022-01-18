Ruth Domack

by Site staff

Ruth Domack passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 12, 2022, at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg after a courageous battle with cancer.

Ruth was born on November 3, 1949 to Cecil and Harriet (Hogan) Phillips in Rockford, Illinois.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Dennis and sons Paul (Jennifer), Brian (Alicia) and Tim (Caroline), grandsons Andrew, Jacob and Phillip and granddaughters Addison and Margaret. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Mike and Vic.

Ruth graduated from Bishop Muldoon High, Rockford, in 1967, Edgewood College in 1971 and an EMBA from the University of Wisconsin in 2001. Ruth married Dennis Domack on June 19, 1971.

Ruth’s 44-year professional career centered around real estate. She sold residential property, worked for Verex, a private mortgage insurance company, Heartland Properties, a Section 42 related company and Alliant Energy. For the last 10 years, Ruth sold residential property for First Weber with an emphasis on older adults.

Ruth also felt volunteering was important. She stage managed the Edgefest Follies for 20 years followed by 10 years of light design and teaching stage management to the students of Edgewood High School.

For the past 9 years Ruth volunteered weekly at the Fitchburg Senior Center and has been a member of the Madison West Towne-Middleton Rotary Club since 2008.

In addition to her husband and sons, Ruth is survived by her brother Tom (Karen) Phillips, sisters Sue (Bob) Garland and Mary (Curt) Thorell, sister-in-law Mary Jane Phillips as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady Queen of Peace School Endowment, Fitchburg Senior Center, Madison West Towne-Middleton Rotary Foundation, P.O Box 620312, Middleton, WI 53562.

Ruth’s family would like to express eternal gratitude for the level of attention, comfort, and care that Ruth and family received while at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 401 S. Owen Dr, Madison, with Msgr. Larry Bakke presiding. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until time of Mass.

Please note that the church requires a mask for all attendees due to COVID.

To view livestream instructions and to view the guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

