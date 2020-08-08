Ruth Clare Wood

MIDDLETON – Ruth Clare Wood, age 85, of Middleton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Eugene and Esther (Gerstenkorn) McMahon. Ruth graduated from Portage High School. She married the love of her life, John “Jack” Wood, on Dec. 28, 1957.

Ruth was a longtime resident of Middleton, living in and staying involved in the community for over 50 years. She worked for the City of Middleton for nearly 40 years, retiring in 1998. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in card clubs, playing Bridge, bowling, traveling and shopping.

Most of all, Ruth loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending all of their events and activities. She loved celebrating the holidays with her family, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas, and she brought joy to everyone with her presence. Her bright smile and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.

Ruth is survived by her children, Jed Wood, Lori (Don) Murphy and Toni (Doug Brown) Wood; grandchildren, Riley (Zach) Addamo, Rogan Murphy, Braydon Murphy and Declan Brown; sister, Jean Michels; brother, Robert McMahon; and several nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; her parents; brother-in-law, Edward Michels; and sister-in-law, Lois McMahon.

We look forward to a day in the near future where those we love can safely be together to celebrate our mother. Until then, please be safe.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of the compassionate care and support given to Ruth and her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or to the charity of your choice in Ruth’s name. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.