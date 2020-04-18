Ruth Ann Smith

OREGON, Wis. –Ruth Ann Smith, age 65, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1954, to Louis “Bud” and Ruth E. Smith.

Ruth grew up in Oregon, Wis. and graduated from Oregon High School in 1973. She is survived by her fiancé, David Davis; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her aunts and uncles. There will be a private burial at a future date.

