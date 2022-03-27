Ruth Ann Duffy

by Obituaries

MILTON- Ruth Ann Duffy, 79, of Milton, Wisconsin departed this life with her loving husband by her side on March 23, 2022, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville after succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Ruth Ann graduated from Melrose High School in 1960. She studied Stenography at the La Crosse Vocational and Technical School and moved to Madison where she worked as a Steno at the University of Wisconsin. She met Elton at a dance at Edwards Park in McFarland, Wisconsin and married shortly after on September 18, 1965 living near Sun Prairie before moving to Janesville. They have called rural Milton home since 1971. Ruth Ann “did the books” for Elra Auto Supply from 1967 until they retired in August 1999.

In life she cherished being a wife, mother, and grandmother. She valued her friends and enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and gardening. She committed her life to Christ and was a member of Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville.

Ruth Ann is survived by her husband, Elton Duffy of Milton; children, Lisa Lazuli of Denver, Colorado; Jayson Duffy (Michelle) of Janesville; grandchildren, Samantha Staton, Maureen Staton, Travis Duffy, Alyssa Duffy, and Adam Duffy. She is also survived by her brother, John Oliver (Susan) of North Bend and sister, Janet Oliver (Jeff Zwickey) of Galesville, as well as several brother and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. immediately followed by Funeral services at Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville, Wisconsin. Luncheon and fellowship afterward.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Cargill UMC, Rotary Gardens, The Gathering Place in Milton, and The Agrace Foundation who lovingly supported Ruth Ann and her family during her final journey.

All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

