Russian invasion of Ukraine affecting families across borders

by Tahleel Mohieldin

Madison, Wis. – The Russian invasion of Ukraine is being felt by families across borders as many in the region have relatives on both sides.

University of Wisconsin Sociology Professor and Director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia Ted Gerber said the majority of Russians have family in Ukraine or Poland and vice versa.

“I’m truly worried that this is just the beginning,” Gerber said. “This really could spiral out of control.”

He also said given the region’s history because they’re interconnected it makes the conflict between Russian and Ukraine particularly devastating.

UW freshman Julia Paciorek is originally from Poland and when she first heard about the attack she was in shock–thinking first of her family in the area, she was thankful they managed to flee Ukraine just two days prior.

“They knew, because I mean he’s just such a sick man, so it was just coming,” she said. “It made me want to vomit. Honestly, it’s just horrible what’s going on right now.”

Paciorek said they were able to escape Putin’s invasion and find Refuge at the border in Poland but she still worries about her aunt in Belarus.

She said when her family last spoke with her was safe but didn’t feel comfortable speaking freely about the invasion.

It’s an experience Gerber said many, partially those in Russia, opposed to their government’s attacks can relate to.

“They’re afraid to take action because if they go out to the streets and protest they’re likely to be beaten by the police and arrested and perhaps lose their jobs,” he said. “So it’s a very tough situation.”

Gerber is asking more people to try and understand what people in both countries and their families abroad are going through–those who experience the conflict in a much more personal way than most Americans.

Thousands of miles away from the attacks many like Paciorek are feeling powerless, doing her best to support Ukraine and hoping for the nightmare to be over.

“We are so intertwined that you’re pretty much killing your brother, your sister, your cousin, your mother,” she said. “I hope that with all the support the Russian people will be able to hopefully overthrow Putin.”

CREECA has plans to host a public presentation followed by an open forum discussing the Russian Ukrainian conflict on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Pyle Center.

