Russell Wilson, Ciara reveal gender of baby in adorable video
SEATTLE, Wash. — Former Wisconsin football player Russell Wilson and his singer wife Ciara announced the gender of their second baby on Twitter Tuesday.
The couple is expecting a boy later this year.
Wilson and Ciara have one child together, Sienna who will turn three later this month.
Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future.
The Wilson’s have not announced a due date for their future son.
