Russell Wilson, Ciara reveal gender of baby in adorable video

Stephanie Olson by Stephanie Olson

Professional football player Russell Wilson (L) and recording artist Ciara attend the 2015 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 28, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Former Wisconsin football player Russell Wilson and his singer wife Ciara announced the gender of their second baby on Twitter Tuesday.

The couple is expecting a boy later this year.

Wilson and Ciara have one child together, Sienna who will turn three later this month.

Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, with rapper Future.

The Wilson’s have not announced a due date for their future son.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments