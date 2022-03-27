Russell J. Humecki

by Obituaries

Russell J. Humecki, age 74, passed away March 24, 2022, after his long battle with liver disease. Just like all his experiences in life, he managed his illness with strength and courage.

He wanted to spend as much time as he could with his family. He was surrounded by his family in his final days.

Russell was born in Milwaukee on 3/29/1947 to Joseph Humecki and Grace (Nowacki) Humecki. He grew up with his sister Renell (Humecki) Richey, He joined the Army in 1966 and served in the Vietnam War as a Medic til 1968. After the Army he purchased a motorcycle and met many friends that he kept throughout his life. He also played in many bands from Polka to Rock-N-Roll.

This is how he met his wife Sharon (Golata). They were married June 21, 1969, in Milwaukee. During their 53 years together they had two daughters Marlene and Michelle. He supported his family by driving truck and at one time owning a trucking business. In his retirement he enjoyed guns and working on model trains.

In Addition to his wife Sharon and daughters Marlene (Daniel) Rampetsreiter and Michelle (Mark) Schweda. Russell is survived by his grandchildren; Daniel, Emma, and Abigel. Step Grandchildren; Jack, Jonathan, Jake, Mackenzie, Markaela, Jaimee, Ashley, and Alissa.

He was preceded in passing by his parents Joseph and Grace Humecki.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lyndon Station. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 31st from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to VA of Tomah Hospice.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

