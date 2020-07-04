Russell Clifford Loper

ROXBURY, Wis. — Russell C. Loper age 76, passed away on July 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and faithful dog, Roxy.

Russ grew up on the family farm in Roxbury, Wisconsin where he learned life lessons and skills. He graduated in 1961 from Sauk City High School and maintained life-long friendships with his classmates. Russ served in the US Army and in later years, enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow servicemen at the VA. Russ had many friendships through various occupations, his love of sports, (the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and local talent), especially fast-pitch softball. Russ was well known for his athletic ability in fast-pitch softball, especially stealing bases; just ask Stoney Birkrem!

Russ enjoyed fishing trips to Canada and hunting trips to Colorado with Larry Roelke and his sons-in-law. Trips to Paxton, Nebraska found a loving extended family, which held a very special place in his heart. Russ was a creative gardener of vegetables and flowers in the Roxbury area, which many admired.

Russ is survived by his beloved Lynne Devney Willer, faithful Golden Retriever Roxy, sister, Alberta & Alfred Frey, daughters Debbie (Charlie) Kaspar, Dawn (Pat) Rehwinkel, Becky (Glenn) Griffin.

Russ’s most cherished moments were sharing his pride in his grandchildren’s activities and accomplishments and include: Austin (Marissa), Jacqueline, Jillian, Garret, Lauren and Logan.

He is survived by nephews Gerry (Dawn) and Marty (Tammy) Frey great nephews and nieces, AJ, Dani, Russell and Carley. He is further survived by Lynne‘s loving brothers, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Celda (Niendorf) Loper, two sisters, Carol and Darlene and Lynne’s parents Robert and Patricia Devney.

Even with his life limiting illness, Russ continued to enjoy watching sports, family time and socializing with the help of family, friends, neighbors, and the support of his healthcare team: VA, Sauk Prairie, Meriter ICU and the awesome SSM Health at Home, Hospice, Medical Equipment, Pharmacy and Intake teams who granted Russ’s wishes, phenomenally fast, and ‘made it happen’ getting him home!