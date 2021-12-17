Rural Dane Co. fire causes $270K damage to building

by Logan Reigstad

TOWN OF MONTROSE, Wis. — A building in the town of Montrose in southern Dane County is being considered a total loss following a fire Thursday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire broke out around 8:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of Henry Road north of Belleville. The sheriff’s office said all residents were able to get out of the building, but three cats are believed to have died. Another cat was rescued from the building.

One person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation and was taken to an area hospital.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but the sheriff’s office said it does not appear to be suspicious.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.