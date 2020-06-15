‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ contestant to host online bingo night through UW-Madison

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

Cynthia Lee Fontaine, photo by Ransom Ashley

MADISON, Wis. — A former contestant of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will host a special night of bingo thanks to the Wisconsin Union and other groups on campus.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine will host Zoom drag Queen Bingo on June 23 starting at 7 p.m.

The Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee, Gender and Sexuality Campus Center and the Wisconsin Union are holding the event as a way to honor Pride Month.

Up to 500 people can register here to participate. The event is free and held online. You can learn about how to participate here.

“This event is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Pride in a live setting — an occurrence that’s rare right now,” WUD Music Committee Director and UW-Madison student Jack Snedegar said.

Bingo winners will receive to-be-announced prizes.

Fontaine competed on the television show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” twice. During her time on the show, she wont the title of Miss Congeniality.

Click here to learn more about Zoom Drag Queen Bingo with Cynthia Lee Fontaine.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments