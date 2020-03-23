Running errands? What to do before you go outside and when you return home during the pandemic

Many Wisconsinites are staying in their homes, washing their hands the appropriate number of times and practicing social distancing, but there are some extra things you can try to do to keep your family safe from coronavirus.

Keely Arthur by Keely Arthur

We are all doing our best to stay inside but sometimes you have to leave home to grab groceries or prescription drugs. Before you leave, make a list of what you need and stick to it. Grab the items and get back home quickly. While you’re out, arm yourself with hand sanitizer and wet wipes so you can sanitize any unknown surfaces you encounter. Once you arrive back home consider changing out of your shoes and even your clothing. Keeping a pair of slippers and a fresh pair of pants and a shirt in the mudroom or garage and changing into it can help prevent you from bringing any germs into your home.

Be sure to wipe down surfaces in your home and cars. New research shows that the coronavirus can live in the air for three hours, on copper for 4 hours, on cardboard for 24 hours and on stainless steel and plastic for two to three days. The strength of the virus diminishes overtime on all surfaces.

