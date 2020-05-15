Runaway teen who removed ankle bracelet found safe in Illinois

NEW LISBON, Wis. — A 16-year-old New Lisbon girl who went missing earlier this month has been found safe in Illinois, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Authorities say Isabella “Bella” Jewison was found in Dolton, a village in Cook County, Illinois.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a teen runaway on May 8. Officials said Jewison removed an ankle bracelet she is required to wear while on a juvenile protective order.

