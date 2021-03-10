Ruling could put 3rd-degree murder charge in play for ex-cop in George Floyd death

Associated Press by Associated Press

The death that sparked a worldwide movement will take center stage in a heavily fortified Minneapolis courtroom on March 8 as jury selection begins in Derek Chauvin's trial in the death of George Floyd. Hennepin County Sheriff's Office/Ben Crump

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a former Minneapolis police officer who is trying to block a third-degree murder charge from being reinstated in George Floyd’s death.

At issue is whether the conviction of another former police officer in an unrelated case established a precedent for prosecutors to restore a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin that the trial judge dismissed earlier.

The high court’s decision left open the possibility that the judge could add the charge back — and lessened the chances that his trial would be delayed.

Judge Peter Cahill told attorneys they’ll discuss next steps Thursday morning.

