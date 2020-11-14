Rudolph, Santa figures soar to sale of $368,000 at auction

Associated Press by Associated Press

And how the bidders loved him! A buyer shouted out with glee that they’d pay $368,000 for the Rudolph and Santa Claus figures used in the beloved Christmas special “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.”

The bidding soared past the projected price of up to $200,000 Friday at the Icons & Legends of Hollywood Auction held by Profiles in History. The buyer wasn’t identified.

The seller was collector Peter Lutrario of New York. The 6-inch-Rudolph, whose nose still lights up, and the 11-inch Santa were used to make the stop-motion animation television special that first aired on NBC in 1964.

