Ruby Reuter

VERONA, Wis. — Ruby Ann (Richard) (Handel) Reuter died on September 30, 2020 at Willow Pointe in Verona.

She was born in Madison, WI on December 25, 1934 to Walter and Anne (Disrud) Richard. Ruby grew up on a dairy farm in the Belleville area, attended the East Dayton School and graduated from Belleville High School in 1953.

She worked for Simpson’s clothing store on the square and at Hilldale for 30 years; following that, she operated a home cleaning service. She met and married Vergel E. Handel in 1955 and made their home in Monona where they raised three children. Ruby liked taking day trips, would watch Vergel wet a fishing hook, and sneak in a nap whenever she could.

Together they enjoyed many Saturday nights dancing at Club 18 and Park Ponderosa, ending in November 1997 when her life-long dancing partner passed away. In March 2005 she married Charles W. Reuter, an old friend from her childhood (she called him her heart throb at the age of 17).

They lived in Arlington, later moving to Verona, and spent many hours at HoChunk Madison and visiting with their many friends in the Verona and Belleville area. Ruby looked forward to playing euchre, ‘puttering’ with her inside and outside plants and flowers, sewing and baking.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles (Chuck); children, Sandie (Mitch) Custer of Sturgeon Bay, Steve (Bobette) Handel Sr. of Mineral Point, and Stephenie Handel of Mineral Point; grandchildren Theresa Handel, Steven (Andrea) Handel Jr., Michelle (Bret) Pearson, and Becky (Noah) Woods, and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Vergel, sister and brother-in-law Leona and Gordon Roth, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI with Pastor Peter Narum officiating.

A visitation will precede the funeral service from 10:00 am until time of services at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home in Belleville. Please follow current mask and social distancing guidelines.

Ruby’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Agrace HospiceCare staff, Dr. Russell Hermus, the entire staff at Willow Pointe Assisted Living, and dear friends at Evia Apartments in Verona for their friendship and compassion extended to Ruby over the recent months.