STOUGHTON-Ruben Gonzalez, age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Stoughton Health surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren.

He was born on April 3, 1955, the son of Jose and Catalina (Soto) Gonzalez. Ruben married Maria Gonzalez and they were together for 50 years.

Ruben was a certified butter maker with Madison Dairy for over 30 years. He was a long-time teamsters union member and steward. Ruben enjoyed bowling and traveled for national tournaments. He was very hands on and helped to fix everything for many people. Ruben was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved time grilling out and being together with his family and his beloved dog, Chacorrta. Ruben was a people person with a great smile and laugh. He believed in reaching for your goals, working for what you want and achieving it. Ruben battled stage 4 pancreatic cancer for 2 1/2 years and was in a research program at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. His longevity provided valuable data to move toward finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.

Ruben is survived by his wife, Maria; two daughters, Ana and Cecilia; son, Cesar; two grandchildren, Viktor and Vincint Juarez; mother, Catalina; three brothers, Ramon, Rodolfo (Emma) and Jose Gonzalez, Jr.; four sisters, Rosa Pequeño, Rosario (Roberto) Vela, Raquel Gonzalez and Romelia (Tony) Torres; nieces and nephews; and brothers and sisters-in-law.

He was preceded in death by his son, Ruben Gonzalez, Jr.; father, Jose; sister, Rebecca Vela; and in-laws, Francisca Gonzalez and Jose Villagomez.

A celebration of life, for Ruben, will be held at the CHORUS PUBLIC HOUSE, 154 W. Main St., Stoughton, from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Memorial contributions may be gifted to the family and will be given to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Special thanks to Dr. Nataliya Uboha and her team at the UW Carbone Cancer Center for all their care and support.

