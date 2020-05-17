RSA shares update on new Beloit Snappers stadium, set to break ground in June

BELOIT, Wis. — The Riverbend Stadium Authority announced Friday that they are committed to building a state-of-the art stadium to make sure the Beloit Snappers and professional baseball stay in the area in the future.

Officials said the need for a new stadium came up when Major League Baseball required the Snappers to upgrade or build a new facility that met the league’s new standards.

It will feature an artificial turf field, a grandstand, and a 300+ capacity indoor club space for year-round use.

The stadium is expected to be ready by the start of the 2021 season after breaking ground in June of this year.

RSA is a not-for-profit group that plans to build the stadium and maintain ownership after construction is complete. Community leaders throughout Beloit make up the organization’s Board of Directors.

The organization has hired Hendricks Commercial Properties to manage and design the project. Senior Vice President of Design John Gackstetter was named project manager for the new development.

“I know there are a lot of hurdles to get over, including permitting, final design, costing, fund raising, MLB decisions and use agreements,” Gackstetter said. “Thanks to the dedication of the RSA, I am confident we will have all agreements complete and executed by May 2020, and we hope to be playing baseball at the new stadium by early season 2021.”

RSA will own and build the stadium while leasing land from the City of Beloit.

