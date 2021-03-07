Roy V. “Sarge” Pierce

Site staff by Site staff

Roy V. “Sarge” Pierce, 89, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Epione Pavilion, Cuba City. Chapel military rites will be accorded by American Legion Post #42 and VFW Post #5274 at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until the time of honors at the funeral home. The family requests that anyone in attendance of the visitation and service please wear a mask or facial covering.Memorials may be made to the Roy V. Pierce Memorial Fund, which may be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Roy was born on July 10, 1931, in Palisade, Colorado, son of James and Edith Mae (Hicks) Pierce. He grew up in Pomona (Los Angeles), California. He married the love of his life, Flora Jean Pierce (Chessher), on April 1, 1956. As his wife used to say, “two fools got married on April Fools Day.” At the time of her death, they had been married for 54 years. Roy served in the United States Army for 26 years where he achieved the rank of Sergeant Major. He enlisted in the Army on August 14, 1947, and retired on November 30, 1973. During his military career, he spent 41 months in Germany, 35 months in Japan, and 12 months in Iceland, as well as, some time in Alaska, Washington, Kansas, and many other states. He served two terms in the Vietnam War and one in the Korean Conflict, and he completed 44 air combat missions. He received a countless number of metals and awards during his years of service.

Roy, Jean, and their son, Alan, moved to Platteville in 1971, when Roy became the first enlisted man in Platteville’s R.O.T.C. Program. At this time, he also became the head baseball coach at UW-Platteville. Prior to coaching at UWP, he began his baseball career as a pitcher and first basemen in high school, then played, and later coached, while in the military. As an Army coach, his team won two consecutive Ft. Louis baseball championships while in Japan. He also spent many years as a women’s softball coach, and a couple of his retired years working at Lands’ End in Dodgeville because he always had to have something to do. Of all the things that Roy did, his favorite was the many years that he owned and operated “The Shute” in downtown Platteville. After giving up the bar, he continued to reminisce and tell stories of his time there and all of the customers who impacted his life and became lifelong friends.

As a young man he enjoyed fishing, attending sporting events, like L.A. Dodger baseball games, and later developed a love for golf. After moving to Wisconsin, he became an avid Badger and Brewer fan (although he spent a lot of time complaining about how bad the Brewers were and how many times Braun would adjust his batting gloves). Prior to Jean’s passing, he enjoyed spending time with her at the various casinos in Dubuque, Iowa, and, after her death, enjoyed continuing the tradition by taking Holly, Amanda, and Austin, to play the penny slots. Despite his love for professional sports, his true love for sports was watching Ashley play. The refs and umps always knew he was in attendance. Roy also enjoyed talking to Al, Carrie, “Little” Roy, and Owen on the phone and receiving their letters and pictures.

Roy is survived by his daughter-in-law, Carrie Pierce; grandchildren, Roy (Jordyn) Pierce Jr. and Owen Pierce; two great-granddaughters, Maggie and Aria; and his family here in Platteville, Holly (Jason) Thompson, Jeff Fitzgerald, Amanda Fitzgerald (her son, Bronson White), Ashley Fitzgerald, and Austin Fitzgerald. He was preceded in death by his wife, Flora Jean Pierce; son, Alan Pierce; and his parents. The family would like to thank the patient care staff at Epione Pavilion for the care given to Roy the past two years. They would also like to thank his in-home nurse, Maggie Oehlke, for all of the wonderful care that she provided to him.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Roy “Sarge” V. Pierce, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.