Roxanne M. Taylor-Hundt, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Roxanne was born on December 27, 1958 in Minneapolis, MN, daughter of the late Johnathan and Laverne (Ford) Taylor. She married Dr. Jon Hundt on July 7, 1984.

Roxanne was a devoted wife and dedicated mother who loved serving others. She earned her degree in Family and Consumer Education from UW Stout and a Masters Degree in Education from UW Whitewater. A lifetime educator, she taught in the Janesville School District for 33 years until retiring, then as a substitute teacher in Fort Atkinson for 7 years. An award-winning seamstress for theater and dance, she created costumes for the Fort Atkinson Main Street Dance Studio as well as the Fort Atkinson Band and Theater Departments. Roxanne was awarded the rare Fort Atkinson Band Booster Devoted Parent Award as well as multiple Overture Jerry Awards for her extraordinary theater costumes. She was active at Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed flower gardening in her spare time. As a strong advocate for animals everywhere, she once served as President of the Humane Society of Jefferson County. She and Jon loved traveling to new and exotic places all over the world.

Roxanne was a determined, fearless, and extraordinary woman who touched the lives of many.

Roxanne is survived by her husband, Dr. Jon Hundt; children, Dr. Shalane (Josh Gerard) Hundt and Dr. Devin Hundt; brother, Matthew Taylor; sister, Andrea Taylor; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A private family service will be held followed by a celebration of Roxanne’s life which will be held later this summer.

Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

