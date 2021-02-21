Roxanne J. C. V. Karsten

VERONA – Roxanne J. C. V. Karsten, age 35, of Verona, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1985, in Stoughton, the daughter of Barb (Ken) Johnson and father Randy Karsten.

Roxanne was always willing to help others. She enjoyed family vacations and traveling, she was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys when she younger. She loved spending time with her daughter more than anything. She loved holidays, shopping, getting her hair and nails done. She was very happy and bubbly and cracking jokes every time we went to get out nails done. She was a beautiful, caring and very lovely person who will be missed deeply. #R.I.P. (mom)

Roxanne is survived by daughter, Sierra J. Daveler; mother and stepfather, Barb and Ken Johnson; father, Randy Karsten; brother, Christopher (Allie Overby) Karsten; and three nephews, Jayden Overby-Karsten, Quinton Overby-Karsten and Owen Overby-Karsten. She is further survived by numerous aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends, too many to list. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Albert Lange; maternal grandmother, Violet Lange; paternal grandfather, Roger Karsten; paternal grandmother, Jeanette Karsten; step-paternal grandfather, Earl Johnson; and step-paternal grandmother, Dianna Johnson.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

