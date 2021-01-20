Roxanne Blake

Roxanne Blake, so dearly loved by her family, peacefully left this world and woke up in Heaven on Tuesday morning, January 5, 2021.

Although in declining health these past several months, COVID-19 proved to be too strong for her body to fight off. She was ready to go to her Heavenly home and be reunited with all of her family and friends.

Our mom was born on July 6, 1930, in Madison, WI, to Jesse L. and Florence (Kilpatrick) Johnson. She was the youngest of 7 children.

She met our dad, John E. (Jack) Blake after he returned from serving in the Army during WW2. They married and had 5 children; Colleen A. Schaefer (John A. Fox), Robert J. (Diane) Blake, James E. (Lorraine Ortner-Blake) Blake, Thomas L. (Deborah) Blake and Kathleen S. Blake. In addition, they added to our family by fostering 3 more children that had Down Syndrome; Cheryl, Jimmy and Jackie. Our parents were incredible people, and our home was filled with love and laughter.

Sadly, our dad passed away suddenly at age 47, leaving our mom a widow at age 39. She turned to God and her faith sustained her and our family and we all had the best childhood because of her strength, faith in God, and unconditional love for us.

She is survived by all 5 children, many grandchildren and great children, and nieces and nephews. She always loved her in-laws, and they treated her as if she was born into their family. She is survived by her in-laws, Kathleen S. (Blake) Margraf, Richard (Marian) Pirkl, and Sarah Pirkl.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and beloved mother-in-law Mary (O’Connor) Blake Pirkl. Her siblings; Wayne Johnson, Sequel (Una) Johnson, Dermont Johnson, Gladys (Carl) Draeger, Anita (Russell) Bohn and Garret (in infancy). Her in-laws, Robert (Mildred) Blake, James Blake, Jean (William) Olsen, Mary (Gilbert) Grieger and Daniel Pirkl and John Margraf. And also by several nieces and nephews.

She wrote down a beautiful legacy and left it for her children and grandchildren. Her words are wise and loving and this is a glimpse of how she lived her life:

“You have inherited all the love that is possible for one human being to give to another. Please don’t grieve for me as I am now with my Lord Jesus and I will be preparing a place for all of you and will be waiting to greet you when you arrive here. My greatest wish is that you will always love and forgive each other and all people, and God too! And that you will always live your lives by the Golden Rule. Remember to forgive yourselves also.” Roxanne Blake

In these very difficult times, please show others random acts of kindness, forgiveness and prayers. That would be the best way to honor such a wonderful woman. We will love you forever mom. You were the biggest blessing we could have asked for.

