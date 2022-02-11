Rowing for a reason: Badgers crew teams take part in challenge to raise money for brain cancer research

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badger men’s and women’s crew teams rowed their hearts out Thursday to raise money for brain cancer research.

The teams took part in a yearly challenge that pits some of the top universities against each other for the cause.

The event called “Connor’s Erg” was created by Liz Dawes in memory of her son Robert Connor Dawes, who was planning to row in college until brain cancer robbed him of that dream.

