Roundtable discusses juvenile justice reform in Wisconsin

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Representatives from multiple state agencies took part in a roundtable discussion Monday regarding the Lincoln Hills juvenile corrections facility and juvenile justice reform in Wisconsin.

A Dane County judge, representatives from the Department of Health and Department of Corrections and a local activist took part in the virtual event, where they talked about dismantling what they billed as the juvenile delinquency to prison pipeline.

Lincoln Hills had been set to close years ago following concerns about safety and a federal investigation into alleged civil rights violations, but to this day it remains open. Last week, the state Assembly passed a bill to fund a new facility.

Much of the conversation was discussing the urgency with which the state needs to act.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.