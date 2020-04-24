Roughly 1,500 attended Safer at Home protest at Wisconsin Capitol, officials say no arrests made

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

WISC-TV

MADISON, Wis. — Roughly 1,500 people gathered outside the Wisconsin State Capitol on Friday to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home extension, according to a news release from Wisconsin State Capitol Police.

Officials said there were no arrests made or citations issued.

“One of the declarations within our Mission Statement is to protect everyone’s civil liberties, which includes the freedom of speech and freedom to assemble,” Capitol Police said in a statement. “It is also our responsibility to protect the health and welfare of the people of the State of Wisconsin. Our law enforcement service during today’s event is an illustration of this unique balancing of responsibilities.”

JUST IN: Capitol police estimate today’s crowd at approximately 1,500 #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) April 24, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments